Dogwood Arts is proud to introduce its newest signature event: Knoxwalls Murals & Music Festival, debuting Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. in North Knoxville’s historic Emory Place.

Ten talented muralists will go head-to-head in a live painting competition, creating 8’x8′ murals in real time while festival-goers watch the art unfold, enjoy performances by local & regional musicians, and explore the vibrant personalities of the businesses in and around Emory Place.

“This event isn’t just another festival — it’s a bold celebration of Knoxville’s creative identity,” said Sherry Jenkins, executive director of Dogwood Arts. “Knoxwalls Murals & Music Festival is where art and community meet in the streets. It’s hands-on, high-energy, and uniquely Knoxville.”

Once the murals are complete, the public will have the opportunity to vote online to determine the first- and second-place winners, who will each be awarded permanent mural commissions at sites around Knoxville. The completed 8’x8′ murals will then be sold through an online auction, with proceeds shared between the artists and Dogwood Arts’ Mural Program, which will help fund even more public art across the city.

Festival Highlights Include

Art in Action : 10 muralists painting live in the streets

: 10 muralists painting live in the streets Live Music : Local and regional artists performing throughout the day

: Local and regional artists performing throughout the day Kids’ Hands-On Mural Experience : Interactive art zone for young creators

: Interactive art zone for young creators Food Trucks + Local Vendors : A taste of Knoxville’s best flavors

: A taste of Knoxville’s best flavors Mural Wall Auction : Bid on original art and support local artists

: Bid on original art and support local artists Public Vote: Two winning muralists earn permanent commissions in Knoxville

A Bold Next Chapter for Public Art in Knoxville

Knoxwalls Murals & Music Festival expands on the momentum of Dogwood Arts’ Mural Program, which has commissioned more than 60 murals across East Tennessee since 2019, transforming public spaces and investing directly in regional artists.

The new event builds on the success of the 2024 project KnoxWalls at Emory Place — Knoxville’s largest mural installation to date, covering 7,000+ square feet in partnership with Visit Knoxville and Lilienthal Gallery. With Knoxwalls Murals & Music Festival, Dogwood Arts continues to shape Knoxville’s cultural landscape and energize its emerging arts district.

Get Involved

Dogwood Arts invites community partners, local businesses, and arts supporters to help bring this dynamic new event to life. Sponsorship packages are available for organizations looking to spotlight their brand while supporting Knoxville’s creative future (email sjenkins@dogwoodarts.com).

For sponsorship inquiries or to learn more about the Dogwood Arts Mural Program, visit website.

Information and quotes provided by Shannon Heron, Dogwood Arts.

