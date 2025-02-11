On February 4, 2025, Wallace Real Estate hosted its annual awards celebration at Mill & Mine, embracing an elegant A Royal Affair theme to honor the outstanding achievements of its real estate professionals. The event recognized top-performing agents and teams across residential and commercial real estate, celebrating their dedication, expertise and commitment to excellence.

“This event is one of our most anticipated traditions,” said CEO George Wallace. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of our agents and staff, who consistently go above and beyond for their clients and communities.”

Chief Financial Officer Jim Wallace echoed this sentiment, adding, “Our agents and teams work tirelessly to uphold our reputation for integrity, professionalism and market-leading results. Their efforts make a meaningful impact, and we are honored to recognize their accomplishments.”

Among the standout performers of 2024 are Wallace Real Estate’s top 25 residential agents, top seven teams, and top four commercial agents, whose contributions have been instrumental in exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional outcomes.

Wallace Real Estate’s top-performing residential agent for 2024 was Joyce Tapscott, who also received recognition for most luxury properties sold. Tapscott is a distinguished member of the Wallace Legends League, celebrating over 20 years of dedication to the company.

The top performing team in the 2–3-member category was The Agents Who Care, comprised of Caroline Badgett, Dawn Walsh, and Heather Tarantino.

The top performing team for the 4+ member category was The Blankinship Group with members Steve and April Blankinship, Brittany Armstrong, Kerri Kor, Shawna Rhoades, Holly Scultze, Nick Serpa and Sarah Turnage.

Wallace Commercial recognized Chris Bruce as the top agent for its division in 2024. Bill Bower, Jim Simpson, CCIM, and Christa Rosenberg ranked in the remaining top four spots.

Among the company’s top 25 agents are: Millicent Blalock, Josh Bradley, Lisa Campbell, Gage Dople, Victoria Eberhart, Jamie Greene, Jodi Harvey, Lisa Hoyt, Rob Johnson, Lynn Johnson, Lisa Jones, Greg McIntyre, Jennifer Montgomery, Summer Munyon, Mindy Newman, Mark Nichols, Kristy Rucker, Bobby Sanford, Deborah Saunders, Jennifer Scates, Melissa Smith, Debbie Walters, Debbie Yankey.

Top-performing teams for 2024 were: In the 1-to-3-member category, top teams include Hamilton Homes & Land Team (Debbie & Bob Hamilton), The Vickie Bailey Team (Vickie & Chuck Bailey), The Shaffer Team (Brian & April Shaffer) and Beech Signature Homes (Matt Beech and Stephen Beech). Also highly ranking was The Greene Team (Kendra Greene Ellis, Traci Greene, Callie Copeland, Brooke LaVoi and Madison Stroud) in the 4+ member category.

Bayli Hayes received recognition in the Rising Star category for her outstanding achievements as an industry newcomer. Meanwhile, Kristy Rucker was honored for completing the most $1 million+ property transactions in 2024, a testament to her expertise in the luxury market.

“Our agents set the standard for excellence in East Tennessee real estate,” said Chief Operating Officer Claudia Stallings. “Their passion, expertise and dedication to their clients truly define Wallace Real Estate and the level of service we provide.”

As Wallace Real Estate continues to grow, including through the recent opening of its new Downtown Office, the company remains committed to supporting its agents through comprehensive training, professional development and innovative tools to serve their clients better.

For more information about Wallace Real Estate, visit www.wallacetn.com.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.