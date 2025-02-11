FirstBank has been recognized by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for serving our communities for over a century.

From its founding in 1906 to becoming the trusted financial partner today, FirstBank has been dedicated to building a better future for individuals, families and businesses.

FirstBank says, “Our roots run deep, and our commitment to Tennessee remains as strong as ever.

“Thank you to our customers, associates and communities for being part of our incredible journey. Here’s to the next one hundred years.”