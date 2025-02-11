Rhys “Bebes” Claiborne, 88, left a remarkable legacy when she passed away on February 5, 2025, in Knoxville. She graduated from West High School, Hollins College and earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Tennessee.

Bebes lived in the Westmoreland area of West Knoxville and raised four wonderful children while actively engaging with almost every worthwhile cause in town. Her children are: Olwen Claiborne, Mary Pom Claiborne, Julia Whipple and Reed Claiborne and their families. The full obituary is here.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension on Thursday, February 13, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception. Memorials may be made to the church or Knoxville Opera.

She helped “Save the Bijou” when it was slated for the wrecking ball, and she hosted meetings in her home with organizers of the Knoxville Opera Company. She helped found the local chapter of the Florence Crittenton Agency through her work with the Junior League. And she was a talented performer in the early days of Carousel Theatre.

Knoxville is certainly a better place because Bebes Claiborne lived here.