Wallace Real Estate is pleased to announce a strategic evolution in its leadership structure, reflecting the company’s commitment to long-term growth, innovation, and service excellence.

Andrew McGranaghan has been named Chief Executive Officer. Andrew has served as Chief Development Officer, where he has played a pivotal role in guiding the company’s growth, professional development initiatives, and strategic direction. As CEO, Andrew will take on a more visible role, leading Wallace Real Estate into its next chapter while continuing the legacy of trusted service that has defined the company since 1936.

Longtime company Controller David B. Stewart, CPA, has been named Chief Financial Officer, assuming the title in addition to his current responsibilities. Dave brings decades of financial expertise and leadership to the executive team and has been instrumental in the day-to-day oversight of Wallace’s Business Hub and Accounting Department for the past 20 years. His move into the CFO role represents a seamless shift, as he has already been performing many of the associated duties with skill and dedication.

Continuing in her role as Chief Operating Officer, Claudia Stallings remains a key member of the executive leadership team. Her operational leadership, industry insight, marketing direction , and dedication to agent success will continue to be vital as Wallace strengthens its position as a market leader.

As part of this transition, Jim Wallace and George Wallace, who have served as CFO and CEO, respectively, will now assume the titles of Treasurer and Chairman of the Advisory Board. As co-owners and longtime leaders of the company, Jim and George will remain involved in an advisory and supportive capacity. Their influence and experience will continue to help shape the company’s strategic direction as trusted stewards of its legacy.

“These refinements reflect the strength and depth of our leadership team, clarifying the roles of our existing leaders. We believe Wallace Real Estate is positioned for continued success,” said Claudia Stallings, COO. “We are incredibly grateful to Jim and George for their decades of leadership and are pleased that Andrew and Dave will continue to shape our future.”

The role adjustment underscores Wallace’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and trust, which are values that have been at the core of the company’s identity for 90 years.

For more information, visit wallacetn.com.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

