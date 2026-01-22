Rock the Hill 2026 brought more than 100 families with young children from across Tennessee to the State Capitol for an advocacy rally hosted by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE) in partnership with a coalition of community organizations.

Families shared personal stories and urged lawmakers to invest in early learning, healthy development and family support that gives children a strong start.

Following the rally, families and advocates met with lawmakers, delivering curated “Messages in a Bottle” – scrolls of typed messages drawn directly from families’ own words and delivered to legislators – and discussing priorities including affordable, high-quality child care and early education, early childhood health, and supports that help families thrive.

United Way of Greater Knoxville participated in the rally.

Local teacher gains national grant

Joshua Cameron, a STEM teacher at Byington–Solway CTE Center at Karns High School, was recently selected as one of only 10 STEM educators from schools and colleges nationwide to receive a 2025 Inspiration Grant from Vernier Science Education, a national science company based out of Oregon.

Each of the grantees will receive $1,000 worth of Vernier technology of their choosing, an annual license for Vernier Graphical Analysis Pro, and three hours of virtual professional development to further support their teaching as they work to foster STEM literacy with students.

“The Inspiration Grants are all about recognizing innovative educators who are committed to making a difference with students through real-world, hands-on STEM learning,” said Jill Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. “Equipping this year’s grantees with new science education tools, such as hands-on sensors, lab equipment, and data-collection technology, along with professional development will help them make an even bigger impact in their classrooms as students engage in relevant learning experiences.”

The 10 grantees were selected from more than 320 submissions by a panel of fellow educators and Vernier employees. In making their selections, the panel considered how the grantees will implement the $1,000 worth of Vernier technology in their classroom or laboratory, their educational institution’s needs and how the funding will enhance their instruction and engage students.

ET Principal of the Year

Jessica Conatser, principal of Grand Oaks Elementary School in Anderson County Schools, was named the East Grand Division Principal of the Year at a December 5, 2025, ceremony in Nashville. Cailtin Bullard, principal of the Discovery School in Murfreesboro City Schools, was named the Middle Grand Division winner. Amy Wooley, principal of West Chester Elementary School in Chester County Schools, was named the West Grand Division winner.

Here is a video clip from 2025 with Conatser talking about her STEAM mentorship at Indiana University.

The school posted on Facebook: “We are so proud to celebrate Mrs. Jessica Conatser, our incredible principal, who was honored in Nashville as the East Grand Division Tennessee Principal of the Year.

“Her leadership is rooted in heart, high expectations and an unwavering belief in students and teachers. She leads by example, supports with purpose and inspires our entire school community to be better every single day. Tonight’s recognition is well-deserved, and we are beyond grateful to be led by someone who makes such a powerful difference.”

In Memoriam

Retired educators who passed away recently include:

Martha “Marty” Kreis Hines, 76, taught first grade at Norwood Elementary School with Knox County Schools. After retiring from full-time teaching, she continued working part time as a reading interventionist at Belle Morris Elementary School. She graduated from Bearden HS in 1967 and earned degrees in music and education from the University of Tennessee. Services will be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Friends will be received at 12:30 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m. The full obituary is here.

Ruth Susan Smith, 78, who taught elementary school at Belle Morris and Halls. She was born in Long Island, New York, and got her degree in education at Cumberland College. Ruth was a long-time member at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. She enjoyed time with her Sunday school class. During retirement, she took on the hobby of painting. Services were held on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel. Her full obituary is here.