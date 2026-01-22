The recent cold spell we have had is as. We wish you warmth and safety in the winter storm predicted for this weekend . As uncomfortable as the recent and inconvenient cold weather has been for many, it’s an opportunity to play for me. Cold weather is a local “milk and bread” warning that gives me another excuse to be outside.

In much colder than here, Yellowstone National Park, the park’s winter cold, much colder than here, becomes a daily fight for survival and endurance for wildlife. Animals that fail in their everyday hunt for food will not survive. Energy expended unnecessarily can be deadly in deep snow and temperatures that routinely go to 20 below zero – or worse.

Despite extreme conditions, winter visitors are drawn to the park to see frost-covered bison and other wildlife, often easier to spot than in the warmer months. Despite extreme conditions, winter visitors are drawn to the park to see frost-covered bison and other wildlife, which are often easier to spot than in the warmer months. Despite these extreme conditions, winter visitors are drawn to the park to see frost-covered bison and other wildlife, which are often easier to spot than in the warmer months. Photographing these animals presents challenges and rewards. Photographing these animals presents both challenges and rewards.

This beautiful and cooperative coyote allowed me to photograph him as he hunted in one of Yellowstone’s “warmer” thermal areas. The rising steam gives an ethereal look to this image.

America’s national bird perches above the Firehole River, watching for its next meal.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer share a painting or photograph each week that has captured their interest, in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street, where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright-protected.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.