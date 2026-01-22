During the week of January 12-16, 2025, a total of 1,205 documents were presented for recording in the Register’s office. Loans recorded on trust deeds accounted for 267 of those with a cumulative value of $113.16 million. The highest value loan of the week was funded by Citizens Bank for $12.79 million. One Bank of Tennessee loaned $5.4 million, and Wesbanco Bank Inc. backed a loan of $4.55 million. The others over $1 million are below:

Property transfers recorded on warranty deeds made up 195 instruments with a total value of $ 124.42 million. Twenty-six of those deeds were for property transfers worth $1 million or more! Included in those were seven commercial properties.

The most expensive sale of the week is a property that just changed hands back in November. CI Knoxville W LLC purchased the former Buddy Gregg property just two short months ago for $13.26 million. Last week Limestone Creek LLC purchased those five parcels on Snyder Road for $15.05 million.

The Kohl’s Department Store in East Knoxville was another high-value sale. FRC Genesis Fundsub V LLC sold the store at 5312 Washington Pike to 5312 Knoxville LLC for $7.2 million.

In the third most expensive property transfer, a private trust sold the building at 5900 Weisbrook Lane, which is just off E. Weisgarber Road. HBC Partners II purchased the property currently occupied by Read Window Products for $4.4 million.

The Ivey Farms subdivision is growing in West Knoxville. Domain Timberlake Multistate LLC sold 26 unimproved lots to Clayton Properties Group Inc. for $2.82 million.

The Reserve at Three Ridges, a rental townhome community in East Knoxville, is also increasing in size. DR Horton Inc. transferred 29 lots to DHIR-Knoxville I LLC (another DR Horton entity) for $2.27 million.

In West Knoxville, just off Westland Drive, Holston Gases Inc. sold three parcels it recently purchased in July 2025. Worley Builders Inc. completed the purchase for $1.35 million. I would expect to see new construction soon. Another neighborhood will soon be created on Couch Mill Road in West Knoxville, where 60 acres have changed hands. S&E Properties LLC sold the acreage to Northcreek Renovation & Construction LLC for $1.91 million.

The year-to-date sales and loan data have been updated as of January 16, 2026:

Since it’s the beginning of a new year, it’s a great time to save yourself some worry about your property deed. Enrolling in the FREE Property Fraud Alert program is easy — you can visit: https://alertme.knoxrod.org, then follow the prompts. An email notification will be sent if any documents are recorded in the enrolled names.

Have a great weekend! — Nick

Nick McBride is the Register of Deeds for Knox County.

On the Grow is sponsored by Hallsdale Powell Utility District.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.