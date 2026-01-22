A sure sign that spring is on the way is when birds start to build a nest and raise a family. We are fascinated by the different colors and characteristics of birds, but they are also amazing engineers in the ways they build their nests!

Join Michelle Campanis, education coordinator with the UT Arboretum, and Stephen Lyn Bales, naturalist/author, for the First Thursday Supper Club via Zoom on February 5, 7pm. In this “Let’s Build a Nest” program, you’ll learn about the amazing array of local nest building among our East Tennessee birds!

Each bird species has their own method and time to build a home for the coming babies. Eagles return to last year’s nest of sticks, as do herons. Wrens quickly fashion a mishmash of leaves, twigs and dry grass while chickadees like to add a little moss. Robins shore up the edges of their bassinets with mud, titmice look for strands of hair or fur, and hummingbirds use spider silk and lichen. Woodpeckers drill out a new nest hole in a dead tree, and bluebirds will use an old woodpecker home or wooden box.

The class is free, but you must register to receive the Zoom link and recording to watch at your own convenience. Register at utarboretumsociety.org under Programs. If you are unable to watch at the scheduled time, the program will be recorded and sent to everyone who registers. Closed captions are available.

This program is co-sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society (UTAS) and the American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE).

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society (UTAS) is the arboretum’s volunteer organization and will celebrate its 61st year in 2026. UTAS was formed in 1965 to support and enhance the University of Tennessee Arboretum. UTAS is the longest-standing volunteer organization in the University of Tennessee system statewide.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrates its 62nd anniversary in 2026. It is one of the ten University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

