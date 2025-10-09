Wallace Real Estate was strongly represented at the recent Tennessee Realtors Fall Convention, held this year in Asheville. The annual gathering brings together real estate professionals from across the state to celebrate achievements, build leadership skills, and shape the future of the industry. Wallace agents and leaders were front and center throughout the event.

Longtime Wallace agent Mike Pappas was recognized for his service as the 2025 Outgoing Treasurer. Pappas will continue his leadership in 2026 as Vice Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, representing the East Tennessee region.

Another Wallace agent, Sally Sparks, was also celebrated during the convention as the 2024 REALTOR® of the Year, a recognition honoring her outstanding service and dedication to the profession as her award year comes to a close.

Wallace COO Claudia Stallings, currently serving the state on the TN Realtors Forms Committee, participated in a mastermind discussion with 2026 NAR President Kevin Brown, sharing her perspective on industry changes and opportunities.

And Will Roberts, Broker of Wallace’s Lakeside Office, was recognized as part of the graduating class of the 2025 A.R.E.A. leadership program, a year-long journey of professional development and growth for emerging leaders in Tennessee real estate.

“Wallace has a long history of leadership, service, and innovation in East Tennessee and beyond,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Chief Executive Officer at Wallace. “Seeing our people represented at the state level in so many meaningful ways underscores our commitment to excellence and to helping shape the future of real estate for our clients, our agents, and our community.”

From leadership roles to professional recognition, Wallace continues to be a trusted and influential voice in Tennessee real estate—just as it has been since 1936.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

