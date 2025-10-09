Vaughn Pharmacy is vested in the Knoxville community as evidenced by the many connections they make with local businesses and organizations.

On November 1, 2025, Vaughn Pharmacy will host a tamale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location, 2141 W. Emory Road, Powell, 37849. Pre-orders are being accepted by calling Diane at 865-306-8181. All proceeds benefit Knoxville Women’s Group at Church of God UAKnox.

Experience Vaughn Pharmacy, where you’re not just a customer, you’re part of the family.

