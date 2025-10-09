In the week of September 29-October 3, 2025, we added 1,615 new documents to the county land records. Trust deeds, or loans, accounted for 462 recordings valued at $392.68 million. There were 21 loans of $1 million or more. That’s 14 more than the previous week! CBRE Capital Markets, Inc. had three huge loans on the list: the largest of the week, $58.55 million, another for $25.41 million, and a third for $11.79 million. Dwight Mortgage Trust, LLC backed the second-highest loan of the week for $53 million, and the third-highest was Ameris Bank’s loan of $33.74 million. The other high-value loans are listed below:

Property sales recorded on warranty deeds made up 287 of the total documents and had a combined value of $169.36 million. Twenty were properties priced at $1 million or more, six of which were commercial properties.

The most expensive property to change hands is on the corner of 11th Street and White Avenue on the University of Tennessee Campus. PHVIF II Knoxville, LLC sold the Cumberland House Knoxville by Hilton for $35.14 million. Sachchidanand 1109, LLC is the new owner.

Two oil terminals on Middlebrook Pike were also sold last week. PBF Logistics Products Terminals, LLC sold the properties at 4715 N. Middlebrook Pike at the corner of Third Creek Road and the terminal on the corner of Knott Road and Middlebrook Pike. Energy Transfer Marketing & Terminals LP made the purchase for $5.51 million.

The adjoining properties of two new restaurants across from West Town Mall were on the list. CHM Kingston Pike, LLC, sold the Jim & Nicks BBQ property at 7727 Kingston Pike to Peoples Development Company, Inc. for $4.4 million. CHM also sold the adjacent property, 7723 Kingston Pike, home of the new Raising Cain’s restaurant, to Jen-WY, Inc. for $4.3 million.

A private trust sold 21.28 acres on Clinton Highway to Olympus Holding Company Powell, LLC. The property addresses of 6344, 6352, and 6356 Clinton Highway are located near the shopping area with Lowe’s and Hobby Lobby and include four small commercial buildings. The price for this property was $2.695 million.

Two office condos were sold to a private trust in the Bank of America Building in downtown Knoxville. 550 Property Management, LLC, sold the office spaces for $2.3 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart is updated through October 3:

Homeowners in Knox County are encouraged to enroll in the FREE Property Fraud Alert program. This program notifies homeowners of any activity on their property deeds by sending an email whenever something is recorded with the enrolled names. To sign up, visit https://alertme.knoxrod.org and follow the instructions. It is a simple and FREE way to protect your peace of mind regarding your property deeds.

Have a great weekend and GO VOLS!

Nick

Nick McBride is the register of deeds for Knox County.

