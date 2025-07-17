Wallace Real Estate recently hosted a special night out at Smokies Stadium in Downtown Knoxville, bringing together agents, clients and friends for an evening of baseball, connection and community.

Guests gathered for a picnic-style dinner in the Bush’s Beans Pavilion, enjoying ballpark classics and great conversation before settling in to watch the Tennessee Smokies take on the Birmingham Barons.

“Wallace Night at the Smokies Stadium was a chance to enjoy America’s favorite pastime, and to celebrate the people who make Wallace such a special place to be,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Wallace Real Estate chief development officer.

One of the night’s standout moments came when Andrew’s son Owen took the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“Wallace is proud to be the official sponsor of the Smokies’ on-deck circle and values every opportunity to support our local community, both on and off the field,” said Claudia Stallings, COO for Wallace Real Estate. “Events like these are just one of the many ways Wallace continues to build strong relationships and foster a culture of appreciation with our team.”

It was a perfect summer evening filled with cheering fans, ballpark favorites and shared memories under the stadium lights. Even more exciting was cheering on the Smokies as our home team got a 9-3 win.

Whether it’s in the office, out in the field or at the ballpark, Wallace is proud to stand behind the people who call East Tennessee home.

Thinking about your next move? Let Wallace coach you through the process so you can head toward home. Visit Wallace Real Estate to get started.

