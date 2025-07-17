A new Everywhere You Look, UT mural is underway on a pharmacy in Sevier County owned by Rob Bullington (UTHSC ’04), thanks to a generous donation from UT Health Science Center College of Pharmacy alumna and UT Board of Trustees member Shanea McKinney (UTHSC ’08).

Rob Bullington, the owner of Eagle Den Discount Drug, where the mural is being painted, has firsthand experience with how the UT System can lead to a fulfilling career. Growing up, Bullington dreamed of becoming a pharmacist, and today, he credits the UT System for preparing him for success in his field.

“It was the connections I made here in Knoxville that empowered me and allowed me to get to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis,” Bullington said. “So, it is a warm and fuzzy feeling for me because I really, really think UT made me who I am as a professional, as a pharmacist.”

