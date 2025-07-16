There may not be as many branch libraries in Knox County as there are Weigel’s, but it won’t take you long to find either one. With 19 library locations spanning from Carter to Farragut, it’s a short drive to a story time or a favorite mystery novel in any sector of the county. A John Grisham thriller is likely never more than 15 minutes away!

It’s worth a visit to some of the most rural libraries in the system. They serve as the community hub and sometimes, the only way to connect to the internet or print out a file without a drive into town. Such is the case in the northeast part of the county where two of the smallest, and arguably quaintest, libraries serve the community.

Tucked near the Union and Grainger County lines, the Corryton Branch sits next to a red caboose. You might feel like you’re going to an old fashion train depot, but the jaunty 2,100 square feet library was built in 1993 for an enviable $40,000. According to a Knoxville News-Sentinel article, the building was patterned after the original 1889 depot that was tragically destroyed by fire in 1907.

Library service in Corryton dates to 1950 when the first Corryton branch opened in the Old Post office with Gladys Mullins serving as its inaugural manager. By 1993, the population in the area was 9,500 with an average of 59 books checked out every day. Today, according to Knoxville-Knox County Planning, the northeast county sector has a population of over 30,000 and is expected to grow to over 42,000 by 2045.

The branch was most recently managed by Sue Walker, who served from 1995 until her retirement in November. Michael Rosenbaum now serves as interim manager — stop by and say hello!

Just 11 miles down the road sits the Mascot Library, which has its own charm and peculiar history. The small library started its tenure in an old jail room donated by the American Zinc Company and the local sheriff’s deputy in 1930. Today, the library has taken over the building and added on some space, but it still ranks as the smallest facility in the system with 1,254 square feet.

Sitting adjacent to the park and the post office, it is a stalwart community hub. Operating only 20 hours each week, the little branch circulates an impressive 167 books every week! That’s more than 8 books per hour. No doubt, the popularity of the Mascot Branch lies partly in the beloved manager, Ralph McGee, who knows the area well. While he’s been at the helm since 1992, he grew up in those shelves as his mother was the manager there from 1959-81.

A visit to the Mascot Branch isn’t complete without viewing the historical photos of the zinc mining operation that gave the town its name: the Mining and Smelting Company of Tennessee.

Whether you’re in the heart of the city or the quiet corners of the county, Knox County’s libraries are more than just places to borrow books — they’re gateways to community, history and connection. And in places like Corryton and Mascot, that legacy is especially rich.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

