Kristy Woodson Harvey’s Beach House Rules has all the elements of the classic summer beach read:

Friendship

Family Drama

Romance

Mystery

Beach Setting

Small Town Gossip

Charlotte’s life is turned upside down when her husband is arrested for securities fraud. Husband jailed. Locked out of her home. Bank accounts frozen. Surprisingly, an acquaintance named Alice witnesses her meltdown in the bank and invites Charlotte and her 14-year-old daughter, Iris, to move into her home aka the “mommune.”

Two other women and their children live in the “mommune,” too, and the gossips of the small coastal town of Juniper Shores have a field day speculating about what goes on in the beautiful beachfront home.

What is happening? Women helping women, and it is magical.

Last summer, I recommended Kristy Woodson Harvey’s 2023 novel set at a summer camp (https://www.knoxtntoday.com/two-books-perfect-for-summer-reading/).

Check out her backlist for more summer inspired reading.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent book store each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or just to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com and on @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.

