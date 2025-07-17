Once upon a time, somebody wrote that Knoxville is run by 12 white guys. For years after, lots of us tried to discern who were the 12 white guys. Lists were made. Then folks pondered whether Sharon Pryse and Cynthia Moxley could be designated as “white guys.”

Anyhow, now it’s 2025 and the Knoxville Chamber has a board of directors that has more than 12 members. And they’re only about half white guys.

Take a look:

Board of Directors – Officers
The Knoxville Chamber’s overall direction and policy stances are guided by our board of directors, chaired by Rob Stivers. A member of the board leads each of the organization’s five councils: Business Climate, Economic Development, Infrastructure, Innovation, and Talent.
Rob Stivers, Market Executive, Regions Bank; Board Chair
Dave Miller, Director of Strategy & Performance, First Horizon; Past Board Chair
Kim Ciukowski, Senior Vice President, Treasury Management Manager, Pinnacle Financial Partners; Board Treasurer
Mark Mamantov, Member, Bass Berry & Sims; General Counsel
Nikitia Thompson, Owner/Broker, Realty Executives- Nikitia Thompson Realty LLC; Board Secretary
Debbie Billings, Investor & Commercial Realtor, Heritage Realty; Vice Chair, Infrastructure
Harry Boston, Founder, Boston Government Services LLC; Vice Chair, Business Climate
Marty Brown, President and CEO, PYA P.C.; Vice Chair, Innovation
Matthew Kittrell, Director, CGI; Vice Chair, Talent
Jim VanderSteeg, President and CEO, Covenant Health; Vice Chair, Economic Development

Board of Directors – Members
Justin Bailey, CEO, Realty Executives
Andrea Baker, Sr. Vice President, Director of HR, Bush Brothers & Company
Myles Baker, Director of Safety Risk and Environments, Clayton Homes
Heather Beck, Vice President and Director of Communications, BarberMcMurry Architects
Patricia Bible, CEO/Board Chair, KaTom Restaurant Supply Inc.
Jim Biggs, Executive Director, Knoxville Entrepreneur Center
Claudia Caballero, President and CEO, Centro Hispano de East Tennessee
Chris Caldwell, CFO/Co-Chief of Staff, Knox County Government
Kelli Chaney, President, TCAT Knoxville
Allison Comer, Executive Director, Muse Knoxville
John Cook, President & CEO, Cook Bros. Homes
Alfonso Cruz, Owner, Spray-Net Knoxville
Susan Dakak, President, Smart Views LLC
Jamie Davis, Senior Vice President Fiber & Chief Technology Officer, Knoxville Utilities Board
Stephen Deucker, Vice President & General Manager, Vision Center, Cirrus Aircraft
Ali Fraley, Vice President of Learning & Development, Axle Logistics
Dr. Shaun Gleason, Director of Partnerships ORNL
Charles Houston, Vice President Business Development, Edison Electric
Mike Howard, CEO Emeritus, Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)
Justin Irick, CFO, Tombras
Randy Jenkins, CFO, Partners Development
Nadim Jubran, CEO, PIER Group
Jamie Landis, Senior Vice President, Business Planning & Execution, Pilot Company
Gay Lyons, Chief Development Officer, East Tennessee Historical Society
Misty Mayes, CEO, Management Solutions LLC
Bridgett McMahan, President, Besco
Lauren Miller, CEO & Partner, MoxCar Marketing + Communications
Jordan Mollenhour, Co-CEO, Mollenhour Gross LLC
Dr. Susana Navarro, President/CEO, Navarro Research & Engineering Inc.
Bert Robinson, Senior State Director, Government & Community Relations, TVA
Grant Rosenberg, Chief Operating Officer, City of Knoxville
Deana Sanabria, Director of Government Sales, Expoquip Inc.
Matt Schaefer, President/CEO, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
Matthew Scoggins, Chief of Staff, Office of the Chancellor, The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Dr. James Shamiyeh, Executive Vice President and COO, The University of Tennessee Medical Center
Richard Stair, Design Director, Texas Instruments
Wes Stowers, Chairman, Stowers Machinery Corporation
Abhijit (AV) Verekar, President/CEO, Avero Advisors
Jenny Vipperman, President/CEO, ORNL Federal Credit Union
Erin Wakefield, CEO, The Wakefield Corporation
Dr. Patty Weaver, Vice President External Affairs, Pellissippi State Community College
Patrick Wilson, President/CEO, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority

In the news

Jaydeep Kolape

Elysia Mann

Jaydeep Kolape from the Advanced Imaging and Microscopy Center and
Elysia Mann, staff member of the UT School of Art, were awarded Outstanding Technical Support awards at the UT Knoxville College of Arts and Sciences Summer Jam.

This award recognizes staff members who exhibited extraordinary technical support in the college during the past academic year.

Carol Zachary Mitchell, coach of the Gibbs High School softball team, was named Coach of the Year by the TSSAA. Good things happen to teams that win the state tournament. Gibbs won this spring in 3A and three players were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Team: Lacy Keck, Malyiah Smith and Shelby Williams.

Gibbs High has won 12 state championships (records since 1982) and was runner-up four times.