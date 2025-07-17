Now that those 4th of July sunburns have cooled off, patrons across town are getting back outside and soaking up the sun. Tapping feet on the concrete of Market Square or seeing some local theater deep in the heart of the East Tennessee ecosystem, entertainers abound are staying hydrated to bring you some fun in the sun.

Concerts on the Square – Market Square (July 17, 7 p.m.)

The 90s are back tonight in Downtown Knoxville, where Axle Logistics will be putting on their third show in the monthly summer series that’s been bringing talent to the mainstage all summer! While it may be too hot for the flannel and blue jeans, you can still get back into grunge with Teen Spirit, covering a number of millennial rock and roll favorites.

Knoxville Shakespeare – Ijams Nature Center (July 17 – August 20, multiple times)

Shakespeare in the park just got a whole new meaning with Ijams. Over the next month, the venue will be playing host to two productions of some of the playwright’s finest work. Get engulfed by the murder and political intrigue in “Hamlet,” or see two friends clash over the heart of a woman throughout “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” Shows will alternate days throughout the season, so there’s plenty of time to catch both!

Wine and Shine – Crowne Plaza (July 18, 6 p.m.)

A cocktail for charity event, help donate toward the Volunteer Ministry Center in remembrance of one of its founding supporters, Don Sproles. Sip on a plethora of different wines and enjoy the Crowne Plaza catering. After dinner, you can browse a number of bidding items to help support finding a home off the streets. Tickets are available for purchase at the link above.

Sunset Nature Trivia & S’mores – Seven Islands State Birding Park (July 18, 7:30 p.m.)

For the trivia buffs always seen in hiking boots, or the parent that wants to pop quiz your kid on flowers and fungus, Seven Islands is hosting a family-friendly, team-based session of trivia after the sun sets. Stroll through the greens before arriving at the lawn where your knowledge will be put to the test. Wildlife, plantlife, regional history and more are on the study sheet, so make sure to pay attention to your surroundings!

Paranormal Adventure Tour – Haunted Knoxville Ghost Tours (recurring weekly on Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.)

Led by ghost hunter J-Adam Smith, this trek through multiple haunted locations is enough to send a tingle up your spine. Return to the site of Knoxville’s famous three-way homicide, see where the dead used to be prepared and maybe even run into one or two spirits along the way. After the tour, free admission into Scruffy City Hall and Preservation Pub is available upon showing your tour ticket. Experience shrieks, shudders and spirits on the #1 ghost tour in the southeast!

Emerging Maker Tent – The Old City Market (July 20, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

After a quiet few months following their premiere festival, Dogwood Arts is back to showcase The Maker City’s freshman class of craftspeople, artisans and more! As an extension of their regular market, some new faces will be present with work on display to support local makers. Come meet Jennifer Brown from Sees Thru Trees Pottery and Painting and Catelyn Clotfelter of OnlyCraftyStudio as they debut amongst a crowd of local businesses.

Singin’ in the Rain – Tennessee Theater (July 20, 2 p.m.)

As a part of its summer movie series, the Tennessee Theater is bringing classic cinema back to its classically ornate venue, enhancing the experience and offering a chance to see one of the most defining films of all time on the big screen. Come spend an afternoon at a matinee screening full of song, laughter and lots of raindrops.

Laugh Alive Comedy Show – Ale’Rae Grill Gastropub (July 20, 7 p.m.)

Ward off the Sunday Scaries with a little hair of the dog and some rib-tickling entertainment. Ale’Rae is one of the best kept secrets in Knoxville, and so is the talent that takes the mic on Sunday evenings. Come see a revolving door of comics of all flavors in this intimate environment.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

