Wallace Real Estate agents recently had the unique opportunity to learn from some of the most respected historic property experts in East Tennessee, all of whom are part of the Wallace family.

The session, titled “Profit, Pitfalls and Preservation,” was led by three real estate professionals with deep expertise in preservation, zoning and the unique nuances of marketing historic properties:

Jennifer Montgomery , historic property specialist and owner of Local Lore

, historic property specialist and owner of Local Lore Kim Trent , national preservation advocate and historic community leader

, national preservation advocate and historic community leader Day Mitchell, attorney and chair of the Knoxville Historic Zoning Commission

This dynamic trio shared their insights about what it truly means to work with historic homes, covering everything from zoning ordinances and restrictions to legal and ethical responsibilities. The session also explored smart marketing strategies and how to set realistic expectations for both buyers and sellers.

“As East Tennessee continues to grow, so does interest in its rich architectural history,” said Claudia Stallings, chief operating officer at Wallace Real Estate. “Understanding the responsibilities and rewards of working with historic homes is necessary for today’s agents. We’re incredibly proud that our agents are being trained by the very best.”

With their combined experience in real estate, preservation advocacy and municipal policy, Montgomery, Trent and Mitchell offered agents an in-depth look at what makes historic property transactions both rewarding and complex. The goal: to ensure that Wallace agents can guide their clients with knowledge, care and integrity.

For nearly 90 years, Wallace Real Estate has been a trusted name in East Tennessee. Events like this reinforce the company’s commitment to professional development and to serving the region with expertise across all property types, including those with stories to tell.

Click here to explore some of the currently listed historic properties in East Tennessee!

