The American Nuclear Society (ANS) announced that Dr. H.M. “Hash” Hashemian has officially assumed the role of president, following his term as vice president/ president-elect. Dr. Hashemian brings over four decades of experience to the presidency of the 70-year-old organization dedicated to advancing nuclear science and technology.

He called this “a pivotal time for nuclear energy,” and said he will work with members and partners “to promote innovation, safety and public understanding of nuclear technologies.”

Hashemian is the president and CEO of Analysis and Measurement Services Corporation (AMS), a Knoxville-based nuclear engineering firm with a global footprint. Under his leadership, AMS has become a cornerstone of innovation in nuclear power plant safety and performance, serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia.

A triple doctorate holder in nuclear, electrical and computer engineering, Dr. Hashemian has authored three technical books and holds 22 U.S. patents. His work has shaped international standards and best practices through collaborations with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Department of Energy, International Atomic Energy Agency and others.

Hagood, three others nominated for TVA board of directors

Jeff Hagood, Knoxville attorney and longtime Tennessee Vol supporter, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the TVA board for a term expiring May 18, 2029. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1982 and from UT Law in 1986. Five years ago, Hagood joined with Todd Moody and Brad Hodge to form the law firm Hagood Moody Hodge PLC.

The TVA board has been reduced to three members following firings by Trump. These four appointments will bring total directors to seven, but they must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Other nomiees are:

Lee Beaman, of Tennessee, for a term expiring May 18, 2030.

Mitch Graves, of Tennessee, for a term expiring May 18, 2029.

Randall Jones, of Alabama, for a term expiring May 18, 2028

Leadership transition at The Restoration House

Daniel Watson, co-founder and executive director of The Restoration House, is stepping down after nearly 20 years.

Founded in 2007, The Restoration House walks alongside low-income single mothers and their children, offering supportive housing, family advocacy and youth development through a whole-family approach. TRH launched Olive Tree Early Learning Academy in 2023, providing trauma-responsive early education for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, as an expansion of TRH’s core mission.

Lori Haskell, who has served alongside Watson for 14 years, has been named the incoming CEO of The Restoration House and board president of Olive Tree Early Learning Academy.

The Restoration House invites supporters to learn more and join the celebration at its upcoming Restoring Hope Luncheon on October 1, 2025, at the Press Room. Tickets are available through The Restoration House website.

Haskell, who officially will assume the role of CEO Oct. 15, 2025, played a key role in recent organizational growth, including the development of a new three-year strategic plan adopted by the board in May. Under her leadership, TRH will develop affordable housing to increase opportunities for homeownership, launch a new entrepreneurship pathway for economic mobility and strengthen whole family support through Olive Tree.

New leader for TDOT

Will Reid, a professional engineer, will become commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) on July 10, 2025. He will replace Butch Eley who stepped down after almost seven years of leadership, said Gov. Bill Lee.

Reid has served as TDOT’s chief engineer and deputy commissioner since August 2022. A native of Bartlett, Tennessee, Reid began his career with TDOT in 2014 as director of construction and has since held a number of key leadership positions. Prior to his public service, he spent over 15 years as a transportation engineering consultant. He holds a bachelor’s in civil engineering from the University of Memphis and is a licensed engineer in the state of Tennessee.

Butch Eley has been a trusted advisor and key member of Lee’s administration. He first served as chief operating officer, overseeing 23 state departments and 35,000 employees. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Lee made Eley the state’s CFO as the commissioner of Finance and Administration. Tennessee was one of just five states to close fiscal year 2020 in the black, all while preserving the state’s AAA bond rating – a testament to strong, steady leadership under pressure, Lee said.

Lee appointed Eley commissioner of TDOT in June 2022. Under his leadership, TDOT secured general fund dollars for the first time in TDOT’s history (the department is funded by the state gasoline tax and traditionally has not borrowed money to build roads.)

Ely oversaw the single-largest infrastructure investment in state history with the I-55 bridge over the Mississippi replacement project, and he guided the reconstruction of state roads and bridges in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the worst natural disaster in state history.

Gorney Realty acquires Cedar Ridge at Cedar Bluff office building

Gorney Realty Company LLC has purchased Cedar Ridge at the Cedar Bluff office building, further expanding the company’s Knoxville footprint.

The Nashville-based firm specializes in leasing and acquisition of industrial and office properties. The acquisition of Cedar Ridge at Cedar Bluff, located at 480 N. Cedar Bluff Road, returns ownership to an in-state company. The five-story building offers 90,000 square feet of rentable space and is currently at 93% occupancy.

“With more than 20 years of working and investing in East Tennessee and across the state, we understand all of the great things that draw people to Knoxville, including the quality of life and favorable business environment,” said Mike Gorney, president of Gorney Realty. “Cedar Ridge at Cedar Bluff is perfectly situated for tenants and visitors alike and offers great amenities, recently updated building systems and rent competitive with current market rates.” Learn more at gorneyrealty.com

Nick Corrigan to head Oak Ridge High School

The hiring committee for Oak Ridge Schools has selected Nick Corrigan as the next principal of Oak Ridge High School. He has been principal of Robertsville Middle School and is currently deployed with the national guard. Corrigan will begin his term as principal once he returns from his military leave in the fall. Dr. Beth Fisher Estep will remain interim principal of Oak Ridge High School until he returns, then will resume the role of assistant principal.

Brian Tinker, current assistant principal of Glenwood Elementary, has been named the interim principal of Robertsville Middle School, effective immediately. Our earlier story is here.