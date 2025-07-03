Each year, thousands of Americans hit the highway to get lakeside or beachside for an extended celebration of our independence. In Knoxville, most of us are blessed enough to miss the mass weekend migration. While the traffic on Interstate 40 piles up, most Knoxvillians can enjoy the amenities of the 4th right in their backyard. When you’re not in the pool or tending to the grill, you can find a number of events happening just a few blocks away that make a good case for our Scruffy City being an excellent destination for the holiday.

Fireball Classic 5K – Neyland Dr. (July 3, 8 – 11 p.m.)

Come get a kickstart to the weekend and preemptively burn off some hot dogs at this late night run for the whole family! Starting on the east bound lane on Neyland Drive, you’ll take a long lap around Knoxville’s downtown in this competitive or recreation-based run. Registration is available up to the day of this event with shirts distributed to every participant and medals for each grouping.

Where’s Waldo – Downtown Knoxville (through July 31)

Join in on the bestselling scavenger hunt in real life with this interactive, child-geared event. Waldo-seekers can pick up a pass at a number of participating locations downtown and let the fun begin! This striped-clad sleuth could be at any of the 40 participating locations in the neighborhood, so keep a watchful eye out! This event goes to assist local businesses throughout the city, especially our own independent bookstore Union Ave Books.

Independence Day Parade – Kingston Pike/Stadium Dr. to Boring Rd. (July 4, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Enjoy the classic 4th kickstart in one of Knoxville’s premier neighborhoods! The caravan of local businesses and floats will begin rolling through around 9:30 a.m., sticking around until lunchtime to get the day started. Floats, vintage cars, dancers and more will be present in this jam-packed parade through the hub of West Knoxville.

Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration – Museum of Appalachia (July 4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

A throwback to simpler times will have anvils shooting in the sky rather than fireworks. Watch the folks at the Museum of Appalaicha use old-fashioned gunpowder to launch anvils upwards of 200 feet in the sky in classic pioneer fashion. Following the anvil-launching, there will be a flag procession, music, food and a number of historical tidbits to explore on this tradition-filled day.

Fourth of July on Mabry’s Hill – Mabry-Hazen House (July 4, 5 – 10 p.m.)

Complete with all the staples of the holiday, a 4th at Mabry-Hazen House promises to prioritize the tradition and longstanding fun that comes with America’s Independence. Activities include watermelon seed spitting, tug-of-war, sack and three-legged races, yard games like croquet and cornhole and much more. There’s so much fun (and food and drinks) in the sun to be had at one of the region’s most historic spaces.

Skyway 61 – Crafty Bastard West (July 4, 7 p.m.)

Cap off your barbecue with a trip out west to see some live music. Skyway 61 has been making their rounds across town and quickly becoming known as one of the most legitimate preservers of that classic rock sound. With a setlist to invoke the glory days and some sips to entertain the taste buds, there aren’t a lot of good excuses to not let your hair down and keep the party going with this one.

Independence Day Concert – Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park (July 4, 8 p.m.)

Now in its 41st year, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Independence Day Concert is a great way to cap off a day’s celebration and ring in the weekend. Led by Director Aram Demirjian, this show is family friendly and welcomes any and all patrons to enjoy some patriotic favorites. This concert is completely free and open to all ages!

Independence Day Murder Mystery Dinner – Walnut Springs Winery (July 5, 6:30 p.m.)

A little twist on the classic celebration will have wine flowing in tandem with your questions around the mystery guests are asked to solve while at Walnut Springs. Come draped in your best American garb, attempting to solve the murder that’s taken place before it’s too late! This event is only for guests aged 21 and up.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown.

