Working in the office has its perks, namely having a cool place to work during such hot days. We empathize with those of you who are out in the heat and thank you for all you do. During the second scorching week of the year June 23-27, 2025, we recorded 1,395 documents. Loans accounted for 318 and 250 were property transfers.

The trust deeds (loans) had a combined value of $121.83 million, with 15 exceeding $1 million. Commercial Bank backed an $11.74 million loan, the largest of the week. Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union funded $6.3 million, and CBRE Capital Markets Inc. $4.55 million. The others are as follows:

Knoxville’s growing popularity shows in our sales figures each week. The total value of last week’s 250 property sales was $109.58 million. Ten residential and four commercial properties sold for over $1 million, with the most expensive being the Cedar Ridge Office Building at 408 N. Cedar Bluff Road. This property, which is behind Arby’s on Cedar Bluff Road, was sold by Tennessee Holdings LLC et al. to Cedar Ridge Holdings LLC for $10.5 million. The property of the Goddard School in Farragut also has a new owner. The Overton Group LLC sold Unit 1 of the Essex Pointe Office Condominium at 125 Loudon Road to BJM Investments LLC for $2.55 million.

Behind the Clinton Highway Walmart center, two adjoining lots were sold by a private party to Slife LLC for $1.55 million. The properties at 6821 and 6815 Pleasant Ridge Road, totaling nine acres, are adjacent to Powell Auction and Realty. Moving back toward West Knoxville, the lot on the corner of Lovell Road and Cornerstone Drive was on the list last week. USCC Services LLC sold the 5-acre property at 880 Cornerstone Drive next to the US Cellular office building. Lovell Rd Ventures LLC completed the purchase for $1.46 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated as of June 27, 2025.

