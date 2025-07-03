“From the mountains to the prairies,

To the oceans white with foam . . .”

Seeing the world has become somewhat of an obsession of mine with my parents to blame. Dad used to page through the World Book Encyclopedia and Atlas reading about faraway lands. I do the same, but in a digital kind of way.

Fortunate to explore and photograph many places on this blue planet, one thing stands out to me. The United States is one of the most amazingly diverse places imaginable. From Badwater Basin in Death Valley, the lowest place in the contiguous states, to Mt. Whitney, the highest, is only 80 miles distant.

Desert-like moonscapes of the Badlands, tropical rainforest of our own Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Rocky Mountain peaks and the beautiful grasslands of my home state are all sandwiched between the waves of two amazing oceans.

. . . God “blessed” America, my home sweet home.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.