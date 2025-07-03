HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Recent World Happenings: Lovebugs return to S. Korea/ Check in on the wars/ France-Switzerland close power plants due to heat wave. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

National headlines:

Recent national events: Budget stalls in House/ Cuts in grants for education/ Paramount settles lawsuit/ Sean Diddy Combs verdict in/ Rare Buck Moon/ Measles hit 30 year high. These and more national headlines at Google News US.

State headlines:

No road construction delays on July 4 weekend: Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from noon on Thursday, July 3, through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 7, to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

Outlook for TN housing: East Tennessee Realtors has released its 2025 State of Housing Report, an annual analysis of the local housing market and its outlook for the upcoming year.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rain maybe on the way, with slightly cooler temps According to the National Weather Service, today will be sunny and hot, with a high near 91 and a low around 68. Independence Day will be a hot one, hitting 93 with no rain.

July 4th Celebrations:

Festival on the 4 th: Festival on the 4th is at World’s Fair Park, 5-10 p.m. with activities for the whole family. Fireworks from the Henley Bridge will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Festival on the 4th is at World’s Fair Park, 5-10 p.m. with activities for the whole family. Fireworks from the Henley Bridge will begin at 9:45 p.m. Farragut Parade: Farragut is hosting a Fourth of July Parade on Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade begins at the Farragut High School junior lot and proceeds down Lendon Welch Way. It continues to Boring Road, just east of Farragut Towne Square Shopping Center (former Ingles store site). Kingston Pike will be closed from Concord Road/West End Avenue to Boring Road starting at 8:30 a.m. until the parade has fully made it off of Kingston Pike (around noon). Go to org for detour routes.

Farragut is hosting a Fourth of July Parade on Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade begins at the Farragut High School junior lot and proceeds down Lendon Welch Way. It continues to Boring Road, just east of Farragut Towne Square Shopping Center (former Ingles store site). Kingston Pike will be closed from Concord Road/West End Avenue to Boring Road starting at 8:30 a.m. until the parade has fully made it off of Kingston Pike (around noon). Go to org for detour routes. Powell Parade: Powell Parade, sponsored by the Powell Lions Club, begins from Powell Middle School at 11 a.m. and marches toward the high school.

Powell Parade, sponsored by the Powell Lions Club, begins from Powell Middle School at 11 a.m. and marches toward the high school. Oak Ridge 4th of July Annual Fireworks Show: Come to A.K. Bissell Park at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike for the Oak Ridge City’s annual fireworks show with The Oak Ridge Community Band kicking off the evening with a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark, around 9:45 p.m.

Remember to, fact-check information:

