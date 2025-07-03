The Knoxville Writers Guild invites the public to its highly anticipated July Open Mic Night on Thursday, July 10, 2025, 7 p.m., at Addison’s Bookstore, 126 S. Gay Street, 37902.

Writers, poets and storytellers may share their voices in the three minutes they deliver their piece, making this a lively and dynamic showcase of talent across genres and styles.

Current KWG members may sign up to perform. Those interested in performing must register in advance via the following link: here

Admission is free and all are welcome to attend as audience members. Exciting door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.

“This is one of our most joyful and community-driven events,” says Rhea Carmon, KWG president. “We welcome new voices and seasoned storytellers to share space and celebrate the craft of writing. Whether you’re there to listen or to speak, the room is always filled with inspiration.”

For more information about the Knoxville Writers Guild or to become a member, visit www.knoxvillewritersguild.org.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.