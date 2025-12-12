Last month was Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and we highlighted Papaw, an 11-year-old gentleman hoping for a home at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. Today, we are thrilled to share that he has found his perfect family, and the journey that brought him there is just as heartwarming as he is.

Papaw quickly became a volunteer favorite. One volunteer in particular formed a special bond with him, visiting him often and giving him the extra love senior pets seem to soak up so gratefully. She knew she couldn’t adopt a pet herself, but that didn’t stop Papaw from claiming a place in her heart.

Over Thanksgiving, her sister came to Knoxville for the holiday. Knowing she was considering adopting a cat, the volunteer insisted they stop by to meet Papaw, the charming senior she’d been raving about. The moment Papaw trotted over with his gentle purr and wise, old-soul eyes, it was clear something special was happening.

Her sister, who happens to be a doctor, fell in love instantly. Papaw’s age and medical needs didn’t faze her at all. Instead, she saw a deserving companion who had so much affection left to give. Right then and there, she filled out an adoption application.

A few hours later, Papaw was officially hers. That very same day, he packed up his favorite toys, snuggled into his carrier, and headed off to his new home in Virginia, where he’s already spending his days sharing a lifetime’s worth of love.

Papaw’s journey is a beautiful reminder that senior pets have just as much joy, personality, and devotion to offer as any kitten or puppy. Sometimes, all it takes is the right person walking through the door at the right moment, and in Papaw’s case, someone who saw his worth, shared his story, and helped him find the home he always deserved.

Pet Tip of the Week: Senior cats benefit from accessible spaces. Providing low-sided litter boxes, cozy warm bedding, and food/water bowls placed on elevated stands can make daily life more comfortable and help them stay active, confident, and happy in their golden years.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.