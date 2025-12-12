Economic development, stewardship, and community care can all be reasons behind big projects that include sustainability. Through that sustainability aspect, solar projects support the bigger picture for private businesses, government, and nonprofits throughout East Tennessee. Here are a few examples of how Solar Alliance’s work fits into the bigger picture.

McCarty Holsaple McCarty Architects (MHM) leads by example in downtown Knoxville through its N Broadway project. This historic Sanitary Laundry Building was once a commercial dry-cleaning business. Public and private investment cleaned up the brownfield site, with help from the City of Knoxville and Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation. The 30,000-square-foot brick building is undergoing a thoughtful restoration to create a healthy, sustainable space that can house MHM’s headquarters and tenant businesses. MHM’s sustainability efforts bring in rooftop solar PV, offsetting a portion of the building’s energy use. Solar Alliance has designed and is installing that commercial PV system, featured in this MHM video where architects explain.

A new space to house veterans in Knoxville has also become a shining example of sustainability along with its other positive attributes. KCDC has been awarded two prestigious recognitions for Liberty Place housing development, which also has rooftop solar from Solar Alliance to offset a portion of energy usage. The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) chose KCDC’s Liberty Place for Community Innovation Awards for affordable housing and for its client services work. Liberty Place provides homes for 32 veterans in need, with on-site services for them.

Faith and stewardship are behind another clean energy PV project in West Knoxville, where the headquarters for The Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee is showcasing solar plus energy storage. Solar Alliance was tasked with designing energy storage to pair with a rooftop PV system, adding a layer of resilience. See the Diocese story here where Brother Andrew Morehead explains that solar is an important step on the journey to carbon neutral.

Anne Brock is Marketing Coordinator for Solar Alliance, which provides Commercial Solar services. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.

