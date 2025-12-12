Farragut Rotarian Jim O’Brien was named winner of the 2025 Hidden Hero Award in a club presentation on December 3. Since his days as a Cub Scout, Jim has lived a life of service to others.

His wife, Diane, and daughter, Meghan Jackson, were on hand for the occasion. In Jim’s honor, the club has contributed to CADES (Concord Adult Day Enrichment Services), one of the organizations near to Jim’s heart.

Jim said he is honored and humbled to be the recipient of this award. He described his approach to service this way: “I subscribe to the philosophy espoused by John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist Church: Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”

Information and quotes for this article were taken from the Farragut Rotary newsletter.

