On Thursday, December 4, my hike covered Abrams Falls Trail from Cades Cove to the falls, which is 2.5 miles. The hike started at 9 a.m., and the temperature was 25 degrees; however, there was no wind. It was neat to talk to 25 other hikers on the trail.

Several years ago, the trail was rebuilt, and most people would agree that it is much more user-friendly. The trail would likely be classified as a moderate trail with three climbs going and three climbs on the return. Each of the climbs in both directions is no more than 2/10th of a mile long. =

One might call this trail a Cadillac, Mercedes, or Lexus trail because there are foot log bridges over the creeks that the trail comes to. On most park trails, one has to wade or hop rocks to cross the streams. There are 2910 miles of streams in the Smokies, and there are more than 800 miles of maintained trails.

Abrams Falls is about 20 feet high and has the distinction of receiving more water than any other waterfall in the national park. Swimming at the foot of the falls is not recommended, as there have been 10 drownings at that location. There is a strong undertow from the falls.

About halfway to the falls, one will reach what is known as the horseshoe. The trail reaches a ridge top, and Abrams Creek turns sharply to the left far below. Beautiful rock crops are on both sides of the trail where the ridge is crossed. At this location, the ridge extends about a tenth of a mile to the left of the trail, and Abrams Creek goes around the end of the ridge from one side to the other. It is about 30 feet across the top of the ridge at the horseshoe, and when you reach the other side of the top of the ridge on the trail, one will see Abrams Creek coming toward you from the left, having just gone around the end of the ridge. Thus, this location is called the horseshoe.

It has been reported that fishing along Abrams Creek at the horseshoe is excellent; however, moving around that area is very treacherous. Caution is the word of the day. All one needs to fish in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is either a Tennessee or a North Carolina state fishing license. No trout stamp is required. Single hooks are required, and live bait is prohibited. One should stop at one of the park visitor centers and pick up a copy of the fishing regulations if they want to fish in the park.

Today I was in for a treat along this trail. A number of the leaves for the wildflower Galax had turned. After cold weather arrives, the shiny green leaves turn either dark burgundy or maroon. In the days when people were living in the Smokies, ladies would take the Galax leaves, dry them, and then use them for table top decorations. It is my understanding that along the Blue Ridge Parkway, poachers will take these leaves and sell them to florists. Of course, this is illegal in the park.

When going down the trail on the far side of the horseshoe, one will pass the spot where an F4 tornado went through in April 2011. Many trees were blown down as the storm passed through an estimated eight miles of the park.

The return time to the car was 12:25 PM. A delightful hike had been completed. For those who are not experienced hikers and would like to try the hike, it might be well to walk down the trail for about 20 to 30 minutes the first time. Happy Trails!

See my article on hiking tips for beginners: here.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on trails in the Smokies.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.