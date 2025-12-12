One of the first steps when getting into hiking is to get a good pair of hiking boots (waterproof as much as possible) that rise above the hiker’s ankles. Of course, the boots should be broken in before hiking in them. Hiking poles can play a role in preventing falls, especially when crossing streams or when on ice and snow.

It is vital for hikers to carry sufficient water to prevent dehydration and enough food to maintain energy for the hike. Among other items which should be taken on a day hike are: raingear, first aid kits, flashlights, matches, a compass, a trail map, and toilet tissue. This list is not all-inclusive.

What clothing a hiker wears is vital. When cotton gets wet, it takes a while to dry, and it can significantly increase the likelihood of one getting hyperthermia, which can be deadly.

Some fabrics wick moisture away from the body and turn away water from the outside. A head covering is essential, especially in cooler weather and in higher elevations.

When considering a trail to hike, it is good to know where the trail starts and finishes, the length of the trail, the elevation gain of the trail, the number and size of creek crossings on the trail, how long it will take to complete the hike, and what is the weather forecast is for the days of the hike. For trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, much of this information can be attained from the little brown book titled “Hiking Trails of the Smokies”. The book is sold in park visitor centers.

You may remember March 13th, 1993, when the area had a blizzard. A large number of students from Michigan were camping in the national park in groups of five or six. Heavy snow fell, and snowdrifts were reported up to five feet deep. A massive rescue operation had to be launched, which included park rangers, rescue squads, police officers, the military, and others.

This incident is a potent reminder of the importance of checking the weather forecast before engaging in an outdoor activity in the wilderness.

When planning a hike, it is essential to plan the start time based on how many hours of daylight remain and how long it will take to complete the trek. Additionally, it is not a good idea to allow children to run ahead or lag behind the adults in the hiking group. Some years ago, a 12-year-old was well ahead of his parents on a trail when he spotted a copper head snake. You can guess what happened. He survived the snake bite; however, it must have been a truly terrible experience for everyone involved. Additionally, getting lost can easily happen if a person leaves the trail. Hiking after dark increases the risk of a fall and/or getting lost. It starts to get dark between the ridges before sunset.

It is recommended that hikers not go alone. When going on a hike, a note should be left with a responsible person indicating which trail is being taken and what the expected time of return will be.

Walking is reported to be one of the most beneficial and enjoyable exercises that mankind can participate in. It can significantly reduce stress and be helpful both mentally and physically.

If a person has not been physically active and would like to start hiking, short hikes are a good idea. You could start by just walking down a trail for 30 minutes, then turn around and head back to your vehicle. BE forewarned that hiking can be addictive.

Happy trails!

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on trails in the Smokies.

