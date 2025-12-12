Chicken and potatoes make for a classic combination, showcasing the comforting flavors of protein and starch. This recipe is excellent for meal prep. It will make 5-6 portions. It also freezes well for the eat-and-run dinner.

Garlic Parmesan Chicken & Potatoes

2 lbs. of The Little Potato Company or other baby potatoes

2 TBS of Olive Oil

1 tsp coarse salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tsp of paprika

1 32 oz. Package of Member’s Mark Chicken Breast Bites from Sam’s (refrigerated section)

1 20 oz bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings Garlic Parmesan Sauce

¼ cup chicken broth

2 cups mozzarella cheese

¼ cup grated Parmesan

2 TBS of chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Combine potatoes, olive oil, salt, paprika in a crockpot. Toss to mix. Top with Chicken Breast Bites. Pour half the bottle of garlic parmesan sauce over chicken. Add ¼ cup chicken broth to bottle and shake well to get out all of the goodness. Pour remaining sauce over chicken. Cook for 2.5 hours on high. Add mozzarella cheese and parmesan and cook for 10 additional minutes. Top with fresh parsley and enjoy.

This recipe is a twist on a favorite social media recipe. I really like using the chicken breast fully-cooked bites instead of raw chicken. It cuts down on cook time and provides a great flavor.

