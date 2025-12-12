Chicken and potatoes make for a classic combination, showcasing the comforting flavors of protein and starch. This recipe is excellent for meal prep. It will make 5-6 portions. It also freezes well for the eat-and-run dinner.
Garlic Parmesan Chicken & Potatoes
2 lbs. of The Little Potato Company or other baby potatoes
2 TBS of Olive Oil
1 tsp coarse salt
1 tsp pepper
2 tsp of paprika
1 32 oz. Package of Member’s Mark Chicken Breast Bites from Sam’s (refrigerated section)
1 20 oz bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings Garlic Parmesan Sauce
¼ cup chicken broth
2 cups mozzarella cheese
¼ cup grated Parmesan
2 TBS of chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
- Combine potatoes, olive oil, salt, paprika in a crockpot. Toss to mix.
- Top with Chicken Breast Bites.
- Pour half the bottle of garlic parmesan sauce over chicken. Add ¼ cup chicken broth to bottle and shake well to get out all of the goodness. Pour remaining sauce over chicken.
- Cook for 2.5 hours on high. Add mozzarella cheese and parmesan and cook for 10 additional minutes.
- Top with fresh parsley and enjoy.
This recipe is a twist on a favorite social media recipe. I really like using the chicken breast fully-cooked bites instead of raw chicken. It cuts down on cook time and provides a great flavor.
Dishing It Out will be a place where Aneisa Rolen shares favorite recipes that require minimal preparation, limited culinary knowledge, yet provide maximum flavor, designed for the hesitant cook who loves good food but isn’t particularly a culinary enthusiast. The recipes provided will accompany the videos, making cooking accessible even to the most reluctant chefs.
Comments may be sent to dishingitoutktt@gmail.com. Follow Aneisa on Instagram for more recipe ideas @ aneisarolen
