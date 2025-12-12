We’re saddened to share that Lincoln, our beloved red panda, has passed away. At 12 years old, Lincoln had reached a senior age for red pandas, who typically live 10–15 years in human care.

Despite regular health monitoring, Lincoln was recently diagnosed with cancer. Our veterinary and animal care teams explored treatment options. Still, his latest CT scan showed the disease had progressed rapidly, and our veterinary team recommended humane euthanasia to prevent further suffering.

Caring for an animal throughout their life also means ensuring they have comfort and dignity at the end. Lincoln was surrounded by the caregivers who had been by his side for many years and who cared for him deeply.

Earlier this month, we shared more about how we support aging animals in our care, and Lincoln was an important part of that story. You can see more here: https://youtu.be/eAwbPpNP9xk

He will be dearly missed by all who spent time with him and by everyone who learned from him about these remarkable animals.

