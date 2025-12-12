Need gift ideas? Here are two from Food City to solve those gift-giving challenges.

Gift cards + Ham = holiday happiness! Spend $75 in gift card purchases and receive a $15 discount on your holiday ham!

If you’re looking for a cozy, thoughtful Christmas gift, build a Holiday Baking Basket filled with goodies from Food City. Perfect for neighbors, teachers, coworkers, or anyone who loves sweets.

What to include:

Chocolate chips

Cookie or cake mix

Icing + vanilla extract

Sprinkles, nuts & seasonal toppings

Festive spatula or measuring spoons

Find more ideas on Food City’s Facebook.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City Knoxville division.

