Winter is when minor issues around the house turn into big, expensive problems. As we all know, East Tennessee is known for some pretty unpredictable weather. A little simple upkeep before and during the cold season can keep your home more comfortable, protect it from damage, and save you money on repairs and energy bills. Here are seven essential tips.

Start with the basics outside. Unhook the garden hoses, drain them, and store them inside. Add insulated covers to outdoor faucets (around $2.50 each) so they’re not exposed directly to freezing air. They’re very inexpensive and can be found at most retail stores around Knoxville, TN. This simple step alone helps prevent frozen pipes and surprise leaks when temperatures drop unexpectedly, leading to a costly plumber’s visit.

Keep gutters and downspouts clear. Clogged gutters trap water against the roofline, where it can freeze, back up under shingles, and cause leaks or damage to fascia boards. Cleaning out leaves and debris and ensuring downspouts direct water away from your foundation reduces the risk of water problems during winter storms.

Seal up drafts around doors and windows. Cold air can sneak in through small gaps around frames, thresholds, and trim. Checking weatherstripping and door sweeps, and refreshing caulk anywhere you see cracks or separation, are all good habits. Sometimes, a tiny piece of torn or damaged weatherstripping can have a long-lasting impact on comfort and energy use in your home. Reducing those drafts helps your home feel warmer without constantly raising the thermostat.

Look for vulnerable plumbing. Check the colder parts of your house: garages, crawlspaces, basements, and under sinks on exterior walls for any exposed pipes. Foam pipe insulation is inexpensive and easy to install. I always recommend doing a “before colder weather hits” walkthrough. Focusing on pipes closest to outside walls and unheated areas can help prevent freezing and burst lines when a hard freeze hits.

Give your heating system attention. Before the coldest nights, change air filters, move furniture away from vents, and turn the heat on long enough to make sure every room is getting warm air. If something doesn’t sound right or one area never seems to be heating up, it’s better to notice it now than in the middle of a cold month.

Double-check safety devices. Test all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, replace batteries as needed, and make sure you have coverage near bedrooms and any gas appliances. This simple step adds peace of mind while windows and doors stay closed for the season.

Create a simple winter checklist. You can reuse it every year. Include chores like covering outdoor faucets, checking space heaters, dripping-prone faucets during extreme cold, and opening cabinet doors over sinks on exterior walls. Keeping it all in one place and organized makes winter upkeep easier and less stressful the next time we have a streak of cold weather.

