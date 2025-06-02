Well now, this NCAA regional baseball business may get exciting before it is over.

Up-and-down Tennessee suffered a ninth-inning downer Sunday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, an unexpected walk-off walk and a 7-6 loss to Wake Forest.

It was a historic setback, the first home regional defeat in the Tony Vitello experience. That delayed the Vols fifth consecutive trip to the Super Regionals and created the possibility that the season end is near.

The two teams play Monday in a winner-take-all grand finale. TV says first pitch is scheduled for 8 on ESPN2.

Vitello smartly summed up the loss for his team.

“Wake had a good day today. Tomorrow will be a new day. We need to make it our day.”

Indeed, the Demon Deacons did have a good day – and night. They eliminated Cincinnati in the afternoon and nipped the Vols in the damp darkness.

Vol fans were terribly disappointed but, in truth, it was mostly a very good game.

Wake Forest shortstop Merek Houston, second batter to face Vol opener Dylan Loy, hit a hard line drive out in right center.

Tennessee surged ahead in the third inning. A brief shower helped. Deacon pitcher Logan Lunceford couldn’t pick up Manny Marin’s swinging bunt. Gavin Kilen’s double tied the game. Andrew Fischer ripped a single to right and it was 2-1.

Fischer has reached base at least once in all 62 games this season.

Brandon Arvidson pitched the middle five innings for the Vols. He struck out 12 but gave up five runs – three in the third and a two-run home run by Javar Williams in the fourth.

It was 6-2 when the Vols switched to recovery mode. Fischer homered – two-run, two-out, two-strike blast to center in the fifth. Levi Clark hit a two-run homer in the sixth, 6-6.

Arvidson struck out three Deacons in the sixth but retired in the seventh to a standing ovation after 108 pitches. Nate Snead took his place. Snead throws hard. Wake Forest reliever Haiden Leffew was more effective. He blew away the Vols in the top of the ninth.

Snead didn’t get anybody out in the bottom of the inning. Wake won with a walk, a single, an attempted sacrifice bunt that rolled into a hit and the final walk, four pitches, no excuses. No missed calls by the umpire.

In previous innings, UT’s pitchers combined to strike out a record 17.

So, who pitches on Monday? How about Tegan Kuhns? Vitello said he and the staff had not talked about that decision.

“There are some guys that are fresh. Makes you feel good about that. And then there’s some guys that are very valuable pitchers that it’s up to them whether they want the ball or not. And I already know one has been in my ear, but we’ll see. Whoever else wants to be involved, great.”

Liam Doyle, game one winner on Friday, was the first volunteer.

Wake Forest plans to start senior right-hander Griffin Green. He has pitched only 9.2 innings this season.

“We’re in a lot better shape than I thought we’d be in, quite honestly,” said coach Tom Walter.

Like Doyle, Wake’s Friday starter, Blake Morningstar, is lobbying the coach for another opportunity.

Really, this regional stuff may get exciting.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com.

