Josie Wade, Henry Dee and Morgan Marlar were each awarded an Evan Richey Memorial Scholarship. The three were chosen for the $2,000 scholarships after the foundation received a record number of applications requiring candidates to write an essay on how they have been affected by cancer.

Josie Wade graduated from Hardin Valley Academy and will be attending the University of Tennessee majoring in political science.

Henry Dee graduated from Farragut High School and will be attending East Tennessee State University majoring in advertising/marketing.

Morgan Marlar graduated from West High School and will be attending the University of Tennessee majoring in pre-med.

The scholarship was established in 2020 by Tina and Mark Richey in memory of their son, Evan, who passed away at the age of 18 from metastatic osteosarcoma. To date, $33,000 in scholarships have been awarded to Knox County students. More information on the scholarship can be found here.

