Local author Cyndie Stocks invites young readers on an unforgettable journey with her latest children’s book, Frank’s Cowboy Quest available now in print format on Amazon and other major retailers.

This charming story follows Frank, an adventurous bearded dragon, and is perfect for children ages 3 to 8, as the story offers a heartwarming tale that encourages imagination, resilience and the pursuit of one’s passions.

“I wanted to create a story that inspires children to pursue their dreams, no matter how big or small,” says Stocks. “Frank’s journey is a testament to the power of determination and the importance of having friends who support you along the way.”

The book can also be ordered directly from Stocks’ website where you can view her other works.

