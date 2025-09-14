“Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory” sounded somewhat witty the first time I heard it.

Applied to Tennessee football on a wonderful Saturday evening, in the closing seconds of a dramatic upset over Georgia, before a great crowd at Neyland Stadium, it was so hurtful, almost devastating.

Max Gilbert managed to miss a routine looking 43-yard field goal that would have broken a tie and put down the Bulldogs. They won in overtime, 44-41. It was Georgia’s ninth consecutive victory over the Vols.

Josh Heupel gave the visitors credit for finishing with what it takes to win. He praised his team’s fight, “the willingness to just keep battling … played physical, played hard.

“End of the day, coaches and players have got to be a little bit better to win that football game.”

The coach said the loss is going to hurt.

“We need to taste all of it. If we’re going to move forward and be the team that we’re capable of, this feeling has got to be a part of what continues to propel us and the urgency and the focus in everything that we do. I told them after the game, I love the competition part … continuing to compete … we’ve just got to be a little bit better together, coaches and players.

“Our fans, the day was awesome, the stadium, everything about it. I appreciate them a bunch. Sorry and disappointed we didn’t finish it out and get a win for them.”

Joey Aguilar played well enough to win. With spectacular assistance from Chris Brazzell, the quarterback completed his first 14 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns – in the first quarter. ESPN said nobody had done anything like that in at least 20 years.

Joey had a little lull, endured three drops and lost two interceptions (one because a receiver fell down) but finished 24-of-36 for 371 with four touchdown passes. He had a short scoring run.

Brazzell caught six passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns. He out-jumped a defensive back who tried to mug him and completed a 72-yard TD. He ran a slant pattern for a 14-yard score. His third touchdown was similar to the first, a high jump for a contested ball. The play covered 56 yards.

“Chris had a great ball game,” said Heupel. “Wide receivers in general played really hard, made the plays.”

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton worked over the Tennessee secondary. He completed 23 of 31 for 304 yards and two touchdowns. He was particularly unkind to freshman corner Ty Redmond.

Both defenses had to fight for their lives. Georgia had 502 yards of offense. Tennessee gained 496.

UT scored on the opening possession. Georgia answered. The Vols grabbed a 21-7 lead before the quarter ended. They cooled off in the second round – 57 yards on five opportunities. The Vols were up 21-17 at intermission.

In a convincing show of power, the Bulldogs put together a third-quarter 75-yard scoring drive of 13 runs and one pass.

Aguilar to Brazzell made it 28-27 at the end of that quarter. Georgia went back ahead on a field goal. Aguilar connected with wide-open Braylon Staley for 32 yards and a 35-30 lead.

I thought Tennessee had won the game in the middle of the fourth quarter. Joshua Josephs knocked the ball loose from Stockton. Bryson Eason recovered at the Georgia 34.

What might have been a knockout turned into a very conservative series, three little runs and a field goal. Georgia fired back with an over-the-top 29-yard TD pass and an uncontested two-point conversion pass.

Tie game at 38 with 2:32 remaining. Tennessee responded. Gilbert missed wide right with three seconds to go. The Vols gained one yard in overtime. Gilbert kicked a field goal. Georgia needed only three plays to win the game.

“A lot of respect for Tennessee and the atmosphere that was created here,” said coach Kirby Smart. “It was a great college football game. I’m really proud of our guys.”

Smart said his quarterback, Stockton, showed him some things in the first start in a combat zone.

“He’s so tough. He takes shot after shot.”

Vols sacked him three times.

The coach was asked what he said to his team after Tennessee misfired on what would have been the winning kick.

“Nothing.”

The Bulldogs knew they had escaped.

