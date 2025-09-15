Wallace Real Estate is proud to share that our chief executive officer and partner, Andrew McGranaghan, is a candidate for first vice president of the East Tennessee Realtors Association (ETNR).

With voting set to take place September 16-18, Andrew is seeking to bring thoughtful, forward-thinking leadership to the association at a pivotal time in the industry.

Andrew currently serves as a general director on the ETNR board of directors. He has been actively involved with the organization through several key committees and task forces, including Public Policy, Governmental Affairs, Grievance, and Election Candidate Task Forces. At the state level, he has served multiple years as a Tennessee Realtors director and is a current member of the TR Public Policy Committee. He is also a consistent RPAC major investor.

“Andrew brings a unique blend of strategic vision, genuine care for people, and deep knowledge of the real estate industry,” said Wallace board chair George Wallace. “His commitment to growth — both for our agents and the industry as a whole — makes him an ideal candidate for this leadership role.”

At Wallace, Andrew has helped lead the company through significant evolution and innovation. He spearheaded the development of internal training platforms, helped launch Wallace’s successful relocation and referral programs, and played a central role in shaping the company’s long-term growth strategy. His leadership philosophy centers on listening first, then moving forward with clarity and purpose.

Beth Stewart, principal broker of Wallace’s West Office and a respected voice within East Tennessee Realtors, also voiced her support:

“Andrew is a true leader – genuine, thoughtful, and always guided by what’s right. He listens, he adapts, and he shows up for people when it matters most. That’s exactly the kind of leadership we need as our first vice president.”

In addition to his real estate leadership, Andrew is an active member of the broader Knoxville community. He is a graduate of Leadership Knoxville, a mentor with the Knoxville Fellows Program, a United Way Ambassador, and supporter of Susannah’s House, which supports mothers in recovery.

“I believe we’re at a crossroads in real estate — locally and nationally — that demands strong, creative leadership,” Andrew said. “It’s about collaboration, advocacy, and lifting up every Realtor in our association. I believe whole heartedly in the value of the Realtor, and it’s my goal to make sure our Association promotes and showcases that value to the public.”

Wallace is proud to support Andrew McGranaghan’s candidacy and encourages all ETNR members to make their voice heard.

Election Dates: September 16-18 East Tennessee Realtor members will receive voting instructions via email.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

