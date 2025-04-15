Prime 58 Air Duct Cleaning a company whose name references the jersey number of Marlon Walls, founder of Prime 58 and former two-time captain of the Tennessee Vols football team. Prime 58 Air Duct Cleaning provides services including air duct, HVAC and dryer vent cleaning, emphasizing how routine maintenance can make any home or commercial space safer and healthier.

“This is personal for me,” said Walls. “Since my time as a Vol, the Knoxville area has been home. I take pride in the services we offer to our friends and neighbors. We are motivated by the opportunities we have to help our neighbors breathe easier.”

Prime 58 is a family-owned and operated company—another important advantage Walls advises is important for consumers seeking a duct cleaning service.

“In contrast to our franchised competitors, we can offer industry-leading affordability,” said Walls. “We are committed to providing hard-working Tennessee residents and business owners with exceptional services—services that are not hindered by franchise fees and overhead.”

“One of the real privileges of what we do is helping people who suffer from extreme asthma or allergies, often made worse by the poor indoor air quality where they live or work,” said “We have had customers tell us that, following duct cleaning, they are able to breathe much better, enjoying a higher quality of life.”

A reminder that clean ducts don’t just promote higher indoor air quality, but they also help enhance fire safety. This is particularly true with respect to dryer vents, where the careful removal of lint build-up can significantly mitigate fire risk.

For more information about Prime 58 Air Duct Cleaning, visit Prime 58 Air Duct Cleaning or call (865) 282-4571.

