After a ho-hum football spring with no major breakthroughs, disasters or even tidbits of real news, all hell broke loose just before closing day.

The famous Polynesian Iamaleava clan (big daddy Nicholaus, relatives, tour guide Cordell Landers, assorted agents, advisors and a hundred or so closest friends) pushed for a big pay increase for Nico. They said the market has changed.

The family was apparently shopping for a better deal months ago. Tennessee got a heads-up. Coaches at other places told coaches at UT that rumors were flying, that feelers were circulating. Nothing happened – until the demand to renegotiate the existing contract popped out in public last week with the transfer portal reopening as a threat.

The family overplayed its hand.

It appears Tennessee recognized a shakedown when it saw one and decided the quarterback wasn’t worth more money. He might not have been worth the $2.4 million a year he was getting, no way $4 mil.

Nico, 20, an OK guy, exciting, well-behaved, skipped the Friday practice. That was college football’s first NFL-style holdout. Starting quarterbacks, team leaders, don’t do that.

Josh Heupel knew right then it was over.

“You know when he’s a no-show.”

Heupel took a very firm position.

“At the end of the day, no one’s ever bigger than the program, the Power T. That includes me.”

Heupel told the team Saturday morning it would be going on without Nico. Veteran tight end Miles Kitselman, one of the spokesmen, said the Vols “didn’t skip a beat and I loved seeing that.”

The coach said he appreciated what Nico had contributed. We think the supporting NIL collective said good luck. That was the end. See you later. We don’t know who – if anybody – wins.

So, where will Nico go for the reboot? Paul Finebaum, designated voice of the SEC, wonders if other schools will be all that excited about dealing with his representatives – father, agents, others.

“This is a very nasty situation. It has left a stench across college football. So, I would say buyer beware.”

Fallout has so far been firm in favor of Heupel’s decision.

“I’m proud of the stand we took as a university,” said Phillip Fulmer, former coach and athletics director.

CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell, a former Florida State quarterback, said “good for Tennessee. They didn’t get held hostage by an average quarterback looking for a quick payday without earning it.”

Kayce Smith of Barstool Sports was critical of Nico’s advisors.

“I’m all for college athletes making NIL money and I’m all for coaches deciding to not cave in to NIL demands. Tennessee made the right decision. Whoever was advising Nico did a terrible job.”

A Power 4 general manager who asked not to be identified said Nico is worth about what Tennessee was paying him, maybe less.

“There’s a bunch of quarterbacks that are better than Nico.”

Knoxville’s professional baseball team, the Smokies, was quick to react: We have officially cancelled Nico Iamaleava’s invitation for a ceremonial first pitch for this season.”

UT president Randy Boyd owns the baseball team.

One fan said a lot: “He was given a record-breaking NIL out of high school. He was allowed to sit and learn per his family’s wishes. He was supported at unbelievable levels by Tennessee fans, despite mediocre performances. He ghosts us and walks away. Pathetic.”

History is going to say Tennessee helped college football by saying enough is enough. It hurts but it was the right thing to do. We and the Vols are left with assorted memories and questions about what might have been.

“We’ve got an opportunity,” said Heupel.” We’ve got a bunch of guys that are going to give their all for Tennessee, and we move forward. This program is ready to go win this fall.”

Aside from the difference of opinion about QB value was Nicholaus Iamaleava’s concern that Tennessee had not done enough to improve Nico’s supporting cast. Father wanted better blocking protection for his son. Tennessee doesn’t even know who the starting center will be.

Papa Nic wanted at least one high-profile receiver to make Nico look better. Sorry about that.

Roster concerns have some leftover validity. They may well apply to the remaining quarterbacks, redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and true freshman George MacIntyre – and to the somebody not yet in the same transfer portal who will really want to join the quarterback competition at Tennessee.

“With only two scholarship players at the position, we’re going to have to find another guy,” said Heupel. He joked (I think) about conducting open tryouts.

Careful now, don’t lift anything too heavy that might trigger a knee-jerk reaction. The Vols have a 2026 commitment from another great-quarterback-of-the-future, Faizon Brandon.

***

Oh my, I almost forgot to tell you there was an incidental Orange and White practice on Saturday at Neyland Stadium before 38,192 fans ($10 each).

MacIntyre went five-for-five on the opening drive and linked up with freshman wideout Radarious Jackson for an exciting gain, one-handed catch, 26 yards.

Mac threw two touchdown passes to Jack Van Dorselaer (three or four yards each) against defensive reserves. The tight end caught a 25-yard strike from Merklinger against the No. 1 defense.

Heupel said the quarterbacks “did a really good job for the most part … they moved the football … they made plays … they used their feet.”

The QBs were sheltered. They were not tackled. Safety Jakobe Thomas picked off a Merk pass. Freshman running back Justin Baker got away for an 18- yard gain.

Coaches said guard Sham Umarov and running back Peyton Lewis made special progress in the closing days of spring practice.

Famous former Vols – Al Wilson, Eric Berry, Joshua Dobbs and Hendon Hooker – said hello to the crowd. Hooker was in the team meeting when Heupel announced the Iamaleava decision. Call that stand-up support for the coach.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com.