What a life … so far! After a tough and difficult start in life, he embraces his life with joy and love today, wedded to his hometown community, his God, his family and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

He has overcome much, accomplished much and has a specific professional goal in mind. Today’s Our Town Hero is LCSO Deputy Brad McCall, born 34 years ago in the old Loudon Hospital.

To label him a survivor is most appropriate.

His family was dysfunctional as far back as he can remember. His late father physically abused his mother time and time again, a man who drank heavily, was involved in drugs and in and out of jail. Those days introduced McCall to law enforcement, when LCSO deputies were repeatedly at his home. “Growing up I watched the decisions my parents and others in my family made and I didn’t want to be that way or live my life like that, and I made the decision that was not going to be my life.”

In 2017, at the age of 26, becoming a police officer was what he wanted. But he also weighed 478 pounds. “I knew if I didn’t do something, I’d be dead. The weight kept me from doing so many things I wanted to do,” he says. “So, I found Dr. (K. Robert) Williams (Premier Surgical Associates) and had bariatric surgery on May 9, 2018. My wife (Crissy) was against it, but I knew I had to try this.” Today his 5-10 frame carries 230 pounds.

Two years later Crissy opted for the same surgery with the same doctor. She weighed 398 pounds in 2019. Today she’s a healthy 165 pounds and works to support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the Adult Community Training in Loudon.

Between high school and the LCSO, Brad McCall drove Knox County school buses, dump trucks and cement trucks. He was miserable, big in size and not knowing what was next. “The surgery and the diet I followed took me down to 356 pounds and until then I couldn’t do much,” he says. “The dieting and walking has gotten me down to 230.”

One of his LCSO supervisors says McCall “is an outstanding deputy with a heart of gold and an ambition to serve. He also has a great life story. Deputy McCall is one of the best deputies we have.”

Based on their family today, that heart of gold can be applied to Chrissy as well. They have four adopted children between the ages of 15 and 18, including a set of twins. Their mother was McCall’s first cousin, who had passed away. The state Department of Children’s Services (DCS) was going to take the children. But the McCalls stepped in and adopted them. Prior to that, they worked for two years with Knox County’s DCS and fostered 27 children with issues like autism, cognitive disorders and behavior problems.

“Chrissy and I put our faith in God and we’re doing what God has called us to do during our marriage (14 years now),” he said. “We knew adopting the kids was God’s plan for us. We opened our home and love them as if they are our birth children. Their last name is McCall. It’s been so worth it.”

When he was 19, he was called to the ministry. His family are members at Solid Rock Baptist Church on West Emory Road in Karns. He preaches when a church needs a supply pastor.

Here is his LCSO work history:

Hired on August 8, 2018, to work in the LCSO Detention Center and worked there four years and in September 2022 was promoted to the rank of Corrections sergeant.

May 2023, promoted to School Resource Officer at Greenback School (grades K-12).

Sent to the 12-week Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville in October 2023 and graduated on December 23.

In May 2024, he became LCSO’s Civil Process Server for warrants and also answers calls for service.

In May, he is being promoted to patrol deputy fulltime.

His “other” job is another labor of love. He is the sheriff’s office’s coordinator for Loudon County’s Project Lifesaver, a national, proactive electronic- bracelet tracking program used in locating people with Alzheimer’s, dementia and related disorders, and children with Down Syndrome or autism spectrum disorder who wander from home and become lost. McCall is currently the only active first responder working with program participants, but other local police and fire departments are aware and involved with the program, if needed. “l love being a part of Project Lifesaver and it’s also free to our community,” he says.

McCall has one main goal at LCSO. “One day I’d love to work as a criminal investigator with a focus on crimes against children. It is a passion that I have in helping to protect our children,” he says.

Many of his thoughts reflect his passion for the work. “The hardest part of the job for me is to slow down and take my time. I want to be part of everything if there’s something going down and I want to be in the middle of it,” he said. “We have to all remember to take care of what’s first for us – to make time for our family and make sure we come back home.”

He’s come a long way from that little boy in a very dysfunctional family to a very focused and professional law enforcement officer. How’d he do it?

“The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a person’s determination,” McCall said. “As a dear friend told me, ‘The only person who can stop you is you.’ That ain’t gonna happen.”

Tom King has been the editor of newspapers in Texas and California and also worked in Tennessee and Georgia. If you have someone you think we should consider featuring, please email him at the link with his name or text him at 865-659-3562.

