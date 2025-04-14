Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

What do China, Iran and Russia have in common?

China, Iran and Russia do not seem in line with U. S. policy. China has raised tariffs on U.S. imports to 125 percent in response to U. S. tariffs on China. Iran and the U.S. are resuming nuclear negotiations but not agreeing on the objectives. Iran is willing to give up some fuel stockpiles but retain fuel-making capability. The U.S. wants a full dismantlement of the nuclear program along with the ability to make missiles. And Russia? Steve Witkoff, the president’s special envoy who met with Iran also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg to discuss the war in Ukraine as Russia continues to avoid a peaceful solution.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress

Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

Stocks reacting to tariff retreat

Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

‘Razin’ Caine confirmed to lead the Joint Chiefs

The Senate confirmed retired Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine to lead the Joint Chiefs just seven weeks after President Donald Trump fired Gen. C.Q. Brown from the post. Caine achieved a bipartisan 60-25 vote, with 15 Democrats and one independent siding with Republicans, to serve as the top military adviser to the president.

Americans are distrustful about the economy

According to a report by the University of Michigan, “consumer sentiment fell for the fourth straight month, plunging 11% from March. This decline was, like the last month’s, pervasive and unanimous across age, income, education, geographic region and political affiliation. Sentiment has now lost more than 30% since December 2024.” April’s reading was lower than anything seen during the Great Recession.

State headlines:

TDTD develops program for blind & visually impaired

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is redefining accessibility through the power of music, partnering with songwriters in an industry-first initiative to enhance the online travel experience for blind and visually impaired visitors. This groundbreaking program called “Sound Sites” replaces standard image descriptions known as alt-text on TNVacation.com with beautifully crafted song lyrics, allowing travelers using screen readers to experience Tennessee’s landscapes, culture and spirit through poetic, immersive storytelling.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rain, rain go away, sunny skies are here today

According to the National Weather Service, we are back to sunny skies with a high near 79, but showers will return overnight with a low around 51. Rain chance lowers on Tuesday making way for sunny skies and a high of 65.

Jim Clayton says no to donation commitment

Clayton Homes founder Jim Clayton has withdrawn a $150 million donation and commitment for a new privately funded museum. Clayton had previously said half of the operating costs would be pre-funded through the Clayton Family Foundation.

