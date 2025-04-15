Two systems that can help with financial planning: 50/30/20 and Envelope savings.

50/30/20

The 50/30/20 rule is a popular budgeting method that allocates income into three categories: 50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings and debt repayment. This approach aims to provide a balanced and manageable way to manage finances by prioritizing essential expenses, discretionary spending, and financial goals.

Envelope savings

Take a few envelopes, write a specific expense category on each one: groceries, rent, loans etc. Put the money to spend in those envelopes.

Chris Parrott is Senior Vice President/ Regional Marketing Manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.