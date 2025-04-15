This spring, multigenerational families – from Boomers to Gen Alphas – are hitting the road in search of meaningful time together, and Blount County is ready to welcome them.

According to the Family Travel Association, more than half of parents plan to travel with both their kids and their own parents. Multigenerational travel, involving trips with grandparents, parents, and children, has emerged as a significant trend for 2025.

According to a Squaremouth.com survey, 47% of travelers are opting for multigenerational or family trips in 2025, marking a 17% increase over 2024. These groups are looking for space to relax, great food, fun activities, and beautiful scenery: everything Blount County and the Townsend area have to offer.

As a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most visited in the U.S., the Greater Smokies Region delivers big on natural beauty. Think mountain views, waterfalls, wildlife, and accessible hiking trails, plus historic sites and visitor centers that appeal to all ages.

The fun doesn’t stop at the park. Families can enjoy horseback riding through Cades Cove, explore Tuckaleechee Caverns, or cruise along Foothills Parkway in a rental Jeep. Other local favorites include fishing, tubing, biking, golf, shopping, and heritage experiences.

Accommodations are family-friendly, with roomy cabins, villas, and campgrounds just minutes from outdoor fun, restaurants, and event spaces. Baby Boomer grandparents – often leading the charge on these trips – will appreciate spots that offer both community areas and private retreats.

When it’s time to eat, the Townsend area has something for everyone, from casual bites at Peaceful Side Social to elevated dining at Dancing Bear.

For multigenerational families looking to slow down and reconnect, Blount County offers a peaceful alternative to busier tourist towns: full of adventure, charm, and memories waiting to be made.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.