Wallace Real Estate recently wrapped up Wallace Week 2025, a weeklong celebration of the company’s 89th anniversary and its enduring commitment to East Tennessee. With a mix of education, community engagement, and company-wide connection, the event series highlighted both Wallace’s rich history and its forward-thinking approach to serving clients and supporting agents.

The week began with a private screening of Field of Dreams at Central Cinema—setting the tone with a story that reminds us all of the magic of home, something central to Wallace’s mission since 1936.

Agents then participated in a site visit to Modern Supply, where design staff shared the latest trends in luxury kitchen and bath fixtures. These insights help Wallace agents stay ahead of the curve and better advise clients considering renovations or preparing their homes for market.

One of the standout moments of the week was a behind-the-scenes tour of the soon-to-open Knoxville Smokies Stadium, where 100 Wallace agents explored every corner of the new facility. A special highlight was seeing the Wallace-branded on-deck circles—a visible reminder of Wallace Real Estate’s partnership with the team and its deep roots in the local community.

To cap off the celebration, Wallace agents hosted an Open House Blitz across East Tennessee, with more than 50 properties held open throughout the weekend. The coordinated effort connected would-be buyers with homes across the region and showcased the company’s commitment to marketing excellence.

Wallace Week also included a philanthropic component: Through the sale of commemorative Wallace Week t-shirts and stickers, agents helped raise approximately $2,000 for Family Promise Knoxville. Proceeds benefit the organization’s Prevention and Diversion Program, which works to keep families in stable housing and out of emergency shelters.

“Wallace Week is a time for us to reflect on where we’ve been and look ahead to what’s next,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Chief Development Officer at Wallace. “We’re proud of our legacy—and even more proud to be part of a company that keeps showing up for our agents, our clients, and our community.”

With energy already building for next year’s milestone 90th anniversary, Wallace Week continues to grow as a meaningful tradition for the company and a celebration of the people and places that make East Tennessee home.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.