East Tennessee — if you’ve been looking to get more involved in your local community, now is the perfect time to register as a player in this year’s Volley for Hope pickleball charity tournament June 6-8 at Pavilion for Pickleball, 701 Racquet Club Way, 37923. Compete in our third annual tournament, featuring matches for all ages and skill levels, all while making a positive impact. Skill levels will be divided by age after registration is completed.

Go here to learn more and register today.

Tournament players each receive a swag bag full of pickleball goodies. Snacks and beverages available throughout the tournament thanks to our sponsors.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.

