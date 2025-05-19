The University of Tennessee’s College of Law has been renamed the Frank Winston College of Law following approval by the Board of Trustees during its May 16 meeting.

The recognition honors the late Frank Winston, an alumnus of the college and former Tennessee lawmaker who served as counsel to the late Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton and his many initiatives, including The Bill Gatton Foundation, which Winston also served as a trustee.

Through its generosity to the College of Law, The Bill Gatton Foundation will provide transformational support for future leaders in the legal profession and pay tribute to the business relationship and enduring friendship between Winston and Gatton, UT announced in a press release.

The Foundation’s $32.5 million gift establishes two distinct fellowship programs – the Frank Winston Public Interest Law Fellows and the Frank Winston Business Law Fellows. These fellowships will award full scholarships covering three years of Juris Doctor studies plus a generous stipend, paid summer work experience, and numerous enriching educational and professional activities.

“Mr. Gatton would be proud to see his foundation honor his close friend and adviser in this way,” said Robert F. Peel, a 2005 graduate of the College of Law and fellow trustee of The Bill Gatton Foundation. Before joining the foundation, Peel represented both Winston and Gatton for many years. “Mr. Winston was a kind and distinguished gentleman, a brilliant lawyer and dedicated public servant. We bonded over our shared love for the UT College of Law. Mr. Gatton was an extraordinarily successful entrepreneur, a generous philanthropist and a fiercely loyal friend.”

The Winston College of Law becomes the fifth named college at UT, joining the Herbert College of Agriculture, the Haslam College of Business, the Tickle College of Engineering, and the Natalie L. Haslam College of Music.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman called Mr. Winston “one of our most distinguished alumni.”

Who is Frank Winston?

A lifelong resident of Bristol, Tennessee, Frank Winston died January 25, 2023, at age 95. He was valedictorian and student body president of the Bristol (TN) High School Class of 1946 where he played basketball and edited the student newspaper.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946-48, where he was posted to China and then post-war Japan. He then returned to Tennessee, attending UT and the UT College of Law, graduating in 1952. He was editor of the Tennessee Law Review, a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honorary Society and a member of the Order of the Coif.

After law school, Mr. Winston returned to Bristol and actively engaged in the practice of law from 1953-94, a span of 40 years. He served as president of the Bristol Virginia-Tennessee Bar Association and chair of the Legal Sections of the Tennessee Public Power Association and the American Public Power Association. He was selected as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers in 1986.

After leaving his active law practice in 1994, he served as counsel to Bill Gatton and his various enterprises for the next 25 years. You can learn more about Mr. Winston here.

What the Gatton gift means for UT

Lonnie T. Brown Jr., dean of the college and Elvin E. Overton Distinguished Professor Law, said the gift will “elevate and distinguish the college in a unique way, affording talented students who possess distinctive character and integrity the opportunity to pursue legal education committed to serving the public’s interest.”

The gift also introduces Frank Winston Law Grants. These three-year scholarships will provide $1,000 annually to at least 50 students in each class to provide additional support for costs associated with law school.

“This extraordinary gift reflects the power of philanthropy to both honor a remarkable legacy and transform the future,” said Brian Broyles, UT’s senior vice chancellor for advancement. “Frank Winston’s name will now forever be associated with excellence, leadership and service. His impact — through this generous gift — will be felt by generations of law students who will go on to shape our communities, our state and our world.”

Founded in 1890, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Winston College of Law is dedicated to preparing students to practice law with skill, professionalism and a distinctive commitment to leadership and public service. The college offers Juris Doctor and master’s degree programs as well as signature educational opportunities in four highly regarded academic centers, focusing respectively on business law, advocacy, leadership and furthering justice within the Appalachian region. The college’s nationally recognized Legal Clinic is the longest-running legal clinical program in the country.