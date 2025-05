Renewal by Andersen of Knoxville employees partnered with Friends of Literacy on May 14 as part of Children’s Book Week by donating 100 new books to advance literacy among children, adults and families across East Tennessee.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter