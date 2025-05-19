Last week’s article addressed screening guidelines for women at average risk of breast cancer. This week, we focus on those at high risk — women whose chances of developing breast cancer are significantly above average.

Who is considered high risk? You may fall into the high-risk category if you have a:

Lifetime breast cancer risk greater than 20% . You can calculate your personal risk using tools such as the IBIS Risk Calculator.

. You can calculate your personal risk using tools such as the IBIS Risk Calculator. BRCA1 or BRCA2 genetic mutation , which can raise your lifetime risk to as high as 85%. (This is the same mutation made publicly known by Angelina Jolie.)

, which can raise your lifetime risk to as high as 85%. (This is the same mutation made publicly known by Angelina Jolie.) History of chest radiation therapy , especially during adolescence or young adulthood.

, especially during adolescence or young adulthood. Personal history of breast cancer or biopsy findings of atypical hyperplasia (abnormal cell growth).

Screening recommendations While professional guidelines vary slightly, the consensus among major medical organizations includes:

Annual mammograms starting at age 30

starting at age Annual breast MRIs beginning at age 30

beginning at age To maximize early detection, alternating mammograms and MRIs every six months is often advised (e.g., MRI in January, mammogram in July)

Exceptions:

For women with BRCA mutations or a history of chest radiation, screening with both mammogram and MRI should begin at age 25.

Final Thought

Modern screening tools like digital mammography and breast MRI dramatically improve early detection. If you’re in a high-risk group, don’t let fear or denial delay care. The goal is not just to detect cancer, but to detect it early — when it is most treatable.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.